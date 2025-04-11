New York City mayor confirms six fatalities in helicopter crash

NEW YORK, April 11. /TASS/. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has confirmed the deaths of all six individuals who were aboard the helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River on Thursday.

According to him, all six individuals were recovered from the water, but none of them survived.

Adams added that the victims included three adults, among them the pilot, and three children. The passengers were a family of tourists from Spain.

As clarified by New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the deaths of four individuals were confirmed at the scene, while two others were transported to the hospital but later succumbed to their injuries. The names of the victims have not yet been released, as law enforcement officials intend to first notify the families of the deceased.