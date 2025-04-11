Russia’s defense chief inspects Battlegroup West in special military op zone

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has inspected the Battlegroup West, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov chaired a meeting at the Battlegroup West’s command post where military commanders briefed him on the current situation, the maintenance of troops in the special military operation zone and enemy activity in the zone controlled by the battlegroup," the Russian military reported.

Russia’s defense chief thanked servicemen on a mission in the special military operation zone and presented state awards to soldiers, the ministry added.