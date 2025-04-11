Iran's foreign minister has full authority for talks with US — adviser to supreme leader

DUBAI, April 11. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is on his way to Oman possessing all powers to hold talks with the United States and reach an agreement, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's political adviser Ali Shamkhani reported.

"Iran’s foreign minister heads to Oman with full authority for indirect talks with the US. Tehran seeks a real, just deal - away from media show and rhetoric. Key proposals are ready," Shamkhani stated on his X page.

According to the adviser, "if Washington shows determination for a deal, the path to agreement will be clear."

The first round of consultations between Iranian and US delegations is set to take place on April 12 in Oman. Abbas Araghchi, the Islamic Republic’s foreign minister, and Steven Witkoff, special envoy of the American president, will serve as the lead negotiators. According to Iranian officials, the talks will be indirect, with Muscat acting as a mediator.

Tammy Bruce, the State Department’s press chief, clarified that the upcoming event is being framed more as a meeting than formal negotiations.