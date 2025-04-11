GENICHESK, April 11. /TASS/. Only anti-Russian politicians could vie for presidency in Ukraine, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS.

"In a Russophobic Ukraine, a candidate who could be acceptable to Russia will simply not be allowed to run [for presidency]," the official said. "I cannot see any politicians in today’s political environment in Ukraine who could be such candidates," he continued.

According to Saldo, the Kiev regime has been blocking attempts in the media to raise the issue of a presidential election.

On April 4, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the commission for issues of sovereignty, patriotic projects, and support for veterans of the Russian Public Chamber, told a TASS correspondent that holding presidential elections in Ukraine in accordance with the principles of democracy required for this purpose is impossible in the current situation, even as they must be held to ensure the validity of peace agreements with Russia further down the road.

Ukraine’s Strana news outlet reported on April 1, citing sources close to the office of Vladimir Zelensky, that Kiev had begun preparations for a presidential election that could take place as early as August.

The day before, head of Ukraine’s Central Election Commission Oleg Didenko said that the authorities intend to revise legislation to postpone the elections. Under the current law, parliamentary and presidential elections must be announced within a month after the lifting of martial law. However, the government intend to delay the elections on the pretext that they will now take more time to organize.