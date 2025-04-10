Crime in the making: Diplomat slams EU diplomacy chief’s words about frozen Russian assets

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. A statement from EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who proposed the idea of using frozen Russian assets, actually reveals a potential crime in the making, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

The Russian diplomat referred to a comment from Kallas, who said that the European Union is in discussions to use confiscated Russian assets and is considering scenarios to address associated risks.

"I think this gives us a unique opportunity to analyze a crime before it was committed, not just after," Zakharova said. She condemned Kallas' remark as an "incredible opportunity" for criminologists, psychologists, and physiognomists to study the motivation for committing the crime in real time.