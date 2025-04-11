US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff arrives in Russia — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Yes, I confirm that he has really arrived," he told reporters.

Peskov added that the Kremlin would provide information in due course if Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Witkoff.

According to data from the Flightradar website, a plane carrying the US envoy landed in the Russian city of St. Petersburg at about 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (7:00 a.m. GMT).

The Axios news website reported earlier, citing sources, that Witkoff would make a trip to Russia for a meeting with Putin. The two held a meeting in Moscow on March 13, 2025.