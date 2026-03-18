Putin aide announces security measures due to terrorist risk against vessels

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russia has developed and is implementing a comprehensive set of measures to ensure the safety of shipping in connection with the risk of terrorist attacks and sabotage against vessels heading to the country’s ports, Presidential Aide and Maritime Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with Kommersant.

"According to available information, the risk of terrorist and sabotage threats against vessels heading to Russian ports is not decreasing. In this regard, we have developed and are implementing a comprehensive set of measures to ensure the safety of shipping," the presidential aide explained.

According to him, in particular, inspections are being conducted on vessels arriving from abroad, procedures for operational coordination between shipowners and seaport administrations have been established, and monitoring of ships carrying cargo on behalf of Russia has been intensified.

"Information on all maritime facilities engaged in economic activity is processed in real time to prevent threats of sudden attacks on bases, ports, ships, and vessels," Patrushev pointed out.

The presidential aide added that port captains could be authorized to request that Russian-flagged vessels be escorted by mobile fire support groups.

"Plans are currently being developed to deploy special protective equipment on ships. Measures are being considered to have the merchant fleet escorted by Navy vessels. We are increasingly noting that political, diplomatic, and legal measures are not always effective in countering the campaign launched by the West against Russian shipping. Should new threats at sea emerge from European countries, we will develop additional measures," he concluded.