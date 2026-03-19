Trump says Israel to refrain from attacking Iran’s South Pars Gas Field

WASHINGTON, March 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said Israel will not attack Iran’s South Pars Gas Field from now on.

"The United States knew nothing about this particular attack, and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The US leader believes that the Jewish state delivered the strike "out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East." In his words, "a relatively small section of the whole has been hit."

"No more attacks will be made by Israel pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar," Trump added.

On Wednesday, the head of the Assaluyeh District administration in Iran's Bushehr Province reported that a fire had broken out at several facilities in the South Pars gas field following an attack by Israel and the United States. In this regard, Iran’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it would attack oil and gas sites in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar.