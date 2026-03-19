MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. It would be possible to achieve peace with Ukraine through diplomacy only if there is no aggression toward Russia, Georgy Muradov, the permanent representative of the Republic of Crimea to the Russian President, said in an interview with TASS.

"Formally, indeed [finding a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine conflict could be possible], but the reality `on the ground’ should be recognized and the policy of aggression toward Russia should be abandoned for that," he explained.

Also, Ukraine should become a neutral and demilitarized country "with no foreign troops that could be used against us on the ground there" for peace through diplomacy which he called a minimal task set by the Russian head of state.