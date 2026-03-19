MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The forthcoming tsunami driven by the dramatic growth of oil and gas prices will devastate Europe, the special presidential envoy and chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said.

"An oil and gas price tsunami is about to devastate Europe. It stems from the stubborn strategic stupidity of Russophobes like Ursula [von der Leyen] and Kaja [Kallas], who rejected reliable and cost-effective Russian energy," he wrote on X.

"My posts predicted the EU energy collapse. EU atonement too late now?" Dmitriev questioned.