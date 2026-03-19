EU leaders cancel press conference with Zelensky in Brussels

BRUSSELS, March 19. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa have canceled a planned media session with Vladimir Zelensky in Brussels after the EU summit failed to convince Hungary and Slovakia to lift their veto on allocating €90 billion in military financing to Ukraine and approving the 20th sanctions package against Russia, the press service of the European Council has reported to journalists.

"The presser with Vladimir Zelensky won't be held today," the press service indicated.

Earlier, the EU relayed information that the press conference had been scheduled.