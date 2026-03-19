Russian Tornado-S MLRS maintains 'surgical precision' under electronic warfare — Rostec

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The Russian Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) maintains surgical precision even under active enemy electronic warfare. The system’s key advantage is its capability to assign each rocket an individual flight trajectory, the state tech corporation Rostec reported.

"The system has an extremely long reach, sending a salvo literally beyond the horizon. It also possesses impressive destructive power, successfully striking enemy equipment concentrations, fortified positions, command posts, and other important targets. At the same time, the MLRS demonstrates the exceptional precision of a surgical instrument. These characteristics are ensured by the use of long-range guided rockets and modern guidance systems capable of operating effectively even in the face of active electronic jamming," the state corporation representatives said.

They noted that the system is capable of setting both the flight range and trajectory of each rocket. "The equipment is designed to engage multiple targets, tactical missiles, anti-aircraft systems, and military-industrial infrastructure at long range," Rostec reported.

Earlier, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov stated in an interview with TASS that the Ukrainian armed forces, despite the Western-made anti-aircraft missile systems they possess, cannot shoot down Tornado-S MLRS guided rockets.