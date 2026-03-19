Pentagon becomes increasingly reliant on land-based missiles — WSJ

NEW YORK, March 19. /TASS/. The operation in Iran has demonstrated that the US Department of Defense has become increasingly reliant on land-based missiles such as the ATACMS and the PrSM (Precision Strike Missile), The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) writes.

According to the paper's analysts, "The missile attacks reflect the Pentagon’s growing reliance on land-based missiles" as well as the high-mobility wheeled HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, "and a shift to conventional wars against major powers."

Such weapons, according to WSJ, are less vulnerable to drones, which are constantly used in modern conflicts. The WSJ believes that Washington could deploy several additional land-based missile systems on allied territory in the Persian Gulf. Overall, the article notes, the US Armed Forces are reequipping and transitioning from weapons used in Iraq and Afghanistan to systems that can be used in conflicts against major powers.

The newspaper recalled that "In the opening hours of the war, the US fired ballistic missiles that streaked high over the Persian Gulf and slammed into targets in Iran, the first use of the Army’s two-year-old highly accurate missiles in combat." According to the WSJ, this sent a signal to Washington’s adversaries around the world.