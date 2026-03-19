Russia will never view Zelensky as legal negotiating party — Medvedev

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Moscow will never view Vladimir Zelensky as a legal negotiating party, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

Zelensky "won’t ever be a legal negotiating party for our country, and certainly not someone to sign an act of surrender," Medvedev wrote on Russia’s national messenger Max.

"I would like to point out that Hitler could not take part in talks - because he was Hitler. This is why the act of Germany's Unconditional Surrender was signed by Field Marshal Wilhelm Keitel, chief of Germany’s armed forces, Colonel General Hans-Jurgen Stumpff, and Admiral Hans-Georg von Friedeburg," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman added.