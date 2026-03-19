Fire in Qatar’s Ras Laffan contained — Interior Ministry

CAIRO, March 19. /TASS/. A fire sparked by Iran’s missile attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar has been fully contained, the Interior Ministry of Qatar said.

"Civil Defense has fully brought all fires under control in the Ras Laffan Industrial Area without any reported injuries. Cooling and sites-securing operations are still ongoing, while the Explosives Unit of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) is carrying out its duties in handling any hazardous materials," the authority said on the X social network.

State-run oil and gas company Qatar Energy said on March 18 that its industrial site in Ras Laffan came under a missile attack. The Defense Ministry of Qatar confirmed that the missiles came from Iran. Later, Qatar energy said the site came under another missile attack in the early hours of March 19, and a "sizeable fire" broke out there as a result.