Putin offers condolences to Khamenei over Larijani’s death — Iranian state TV

TEHRAN, March 18. /TASS/. In a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences over the death of Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, who was killed in a US-Israeli strike.

"Please accept my deepest condolences on the passing of Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council," Iran’s state TV quoted the letter as saying.

Putin described Larijani as a wise and forward-thinking politician whom he had met on many occasions.

"I had the opportunity to meet him many times. He was a wise and forward-thinking politician who steadfastly defended the interests of his people," the statement reads.

"The memory of him as a true friend of our country, who did so much to develop the comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Tehran, will remain in our hearts. Please convey my deepest condolences and support to his family and loved ones," the president concluded.