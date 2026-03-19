Iran wants UAE compensation for US strikes from Emirati soil — UN envoy

TEHRAN, March 19. /TASS/. Iran demands that the United Arab Emirates pay reparations for damage from US strikes on the Islamic republic launched from Emirati soil, Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani wrote in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"The unlawful actions of the United Arab Emirates in the international arena have led to responsibility under international law and require restitution for damage, including the payment of compensation for all material and non-material losses caused to Iran," NourNews quoted the Iranian envoy as saying in an excerpt from the letter.