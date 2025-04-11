Ukraine’s military attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 75 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, April 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked nine districts of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with 78 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 23 munitions in the past 24 hours, injuring a civilian, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"In the Borisovsky district, the villages of Striguny and Tsapovka came under attacks by two drones. A civilian was injured in a drone attack on the Striguny-Novoaleksandrovka road section. The injured man received all the necessary medical assistance at the Borisovsky central district hospital. He will continue medical treatment on an outpatient basis. A transport vehicle was damaged," the governor said.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked the Shebekinsky district with 40 UAVs, damaging warehouse and service premises, a private home and a car. The Valuisky district came under an attack by 15 Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged two tractors, a car, a hangar on the premises of an agribusiness and an electricity transmission line, he specified.

The Belgorodsky district came under attacks by eight Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged a private home. The Ukrainian military attacked three communities in the Volokonovsky district with five munitions and four UAVs, damaging an outbuilding, he said.

The Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under bombardments by four munitions and attacks by seven UAVs, with no injuries or damage reported, the governor said.

The Ukrainian military fired 14 munitions and launched two drones on the Graivoronsky, Korochansky and Rakityansky districts, damaging a communications facility and a car, he said.