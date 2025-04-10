Western countries discuss sending troops to Ukraine after ceasefire

BRUSSELS, April 10. /TASS/. EU and NATO countries that are part of the "coalition of the willing" are discussing sending troops to Ukraine after the ceasefire in a format ranging from monitoring or peacekeeping to a deterrence mission or reinforcement of the Ukrainian military, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.

"We have discussions. Some member states are willing to participate, some are not. And these discussions are still ongoing," she said upon arrival at an informal meeting of defense ministers from the "coalition of the willing" countries at NATO headquarters, convened at the initiative of the UK and France without the US participation.

"The question is, if there is peace, what kind of troops or what kind of reassurance do we need? The discussion is whether it's a monitoring mission, [whether] it's a deterrence mission, [whether] it's a peacekeeping mission, [whether] it's a reinforcement mission or a defense mission - there are different options," the EU foreign policy chief pointed out.

Although the US is absent from the meeting, NATO structures are actively involved in the discussion, especially on how to improve Kiev's capabilities on the battlefield, Kallas pointed out. She noted that Ukraine needs intelligence, access to satellites and many other things.

According to NATO headquarters, "30 participants" have gathered in Brussels; they were not listed. NATO has 32 countries; the US and Hungary are not participating in the meeting. Kallas represents the European Union.