Gold futures climb above $3,200 per troy ounce, first time since April 2

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The price of gold futures for June 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) rose above the $3,200 per troy ounce mark.

As of 1:33 a.m. Moscow time, the price of the precious metal stood at $3,209.70 per troy ounce, up 2.17%. By 1:48 a.m. Moscow time, gold had extended its gains, trading at $3,212 per ounce, a 2.24% increase.

Gold futures had previously reached a record high on April 2, when prices rose above $3,200 per troy ounce. As of 11:29 p.m. Moscow time on April 2, the price of the precious metal was up 1.12%, trading at $3,201.60 per troy ounce.