Lavrov to discuss preparations for 80th Victory Day anniversary with CIS counterparts

ALMATY, April 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Foreign Ministers in Almaty, as well as in a separate gathering with the heads of foreign ministries from Central Asian countries.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the Council will place particular emphasis on preparations across CIS member states for commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The agenda will also include issues related to cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as the strengthening of border security.

The ministers, Zakharova noted, will also review the outcomes of the 2024 implementation of the multi-tiered plan for inter-ministerial consultations within the CIS, as well as the action program aimed at enhancing partnerships between the foreign ministries. Certain documents approved during the meeting will subsequently be submitted for final endorsement by the heads of state and government of CIS member countries.