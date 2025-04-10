Lavrov's visit to Astana aimed at preparing most important events — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Kazakhstan, aimed at preparing bilateral events at the highest level this year, is an example of trusting cooperation between the two countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The visit of the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry to Kazakhstan serves as an example of trusting cooperation between Moscow and Astana and is aimed at meaningful preparation of the most important bilateral events at the highest level this year," the statement read.

On April 10, during a working visit to Kazakhstan, Lavrov held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu. "During the conversation, which took place in the spirit of the Russian-Kazakh strategic partnership and alliance, the key issues on the bilateral agenda, current international and regional issues were discussed. The parties compared approaches to interaction on common integration platforms of the Eurasian space and in interstate associations," the Foreign Ministry said.

It also noted that on the eve of celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Lavrov and Nurtleu laid flowers at the Eternal Flame at the Memorial of Glory in the Park named after 28 Panfilov Guards. "The members of the delegation visited the State Military History Museum of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the ministry added.

It also said that at the invitation of the head of the Metropolitan District of the Russian Orthodox Church in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Russian Foreign Minister visited the courtyard of the Ascension Cathedral in Almaty, where he met with Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan. "The bishop presented the Russian Foreign Minister with the highest order of the Orthodox Church of Kazakhstan, Peace and Harmony," the ministry said.