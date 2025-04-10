Bodies of 9 civilians found in Russia’s Kursk Region after Ukrainian shelling — agency

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Investigators found the bodies of nine civilians in the village of Makhnovka in the Kursk Region and determined they were killed in a deliberate Ukrainian shelling attack on single-family homes, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

"Investigators of the Russian Investigative Committee, as they were investigating a terrorist act <…> and inspecting a neighborhood of single-family homes in the village of Makhnovka in the Sudzha District of the Kursk Region, found the bodies of nine civilians with signs of violent death in and around the homes," she said in a statement.

It has been established that no later than March, Ukrainian servicemen deliberately shelled residential houses in the village of Makhnovka. As a result of this crime, nine civilians were killed.

According to Petrenko, the inspection of the residential houses identified damage consistent with the use of artillery weapons by Ukrainian militants. In addition, gunshot wounds were found on six bodies. It has already been established that one of the bodies belongs to an elderly woman who was shot in the head.

An investigation is underway to identify the victims. The necessary forensic examinations have been scheduled, and witnesses are being questioned.