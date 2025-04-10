MINSK, April 10. /TASS. No matter how much the Americans and the French pretend, they have no democracy - only pure totalitarianism, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with the Mir broadcaster.

Lukashenko praised Mir journalists for their objective reporting on events in other countries, noting their commitment to presenting unbiased facts.

"I appreciate that. It's something that is increasingly rare in today’s world. There’s a real lack of objective journalism," he said. "No matter how much the Americans, the French, and others try to pretend otherwise, they’re not just spreading propaganda – it goes beyond that. This isn’t democracy; it’s totalitarianism. Just remember how they used to present themselves to us," the Belarusian president concluded.