Out of US prison, Russia’s Petrov says he misses home in a video from security agency

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service recorded a video of Arthur Petrov onboard a Russian plane after swapping him for US national Ksenia Karelina, where he said he is very eager to return home.

"I didn't have time to send word to my family. I was suddenly called in to a court, and right from the court they took me to Washington. From there to a plane. I really want to get home," he said in the video released by the agency.

The video also shows Petrov getting off the plane by airstairs after landing in Russia.

Petrov was arrested in Cyprus in 2023, at a request from Washington, for allegedly exporting US microelectronics. A year later he was extradited to the US.

Karelina was detained in 2024 in Yekaterinburg, Russia. A dual US-Russian national, she had been raising funds for the Ukrainian Armed Forces since February 2022. A court sentenced her to 12 years in prison on charges of treason.