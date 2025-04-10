MELITOPOL, April 10. /TASS/. Russian servicemen have liberated more than four square kilometers near the village of Kamenskoye in the Stepnogorsk direction of the Zaporozhye Region, advancing from the settlement of Lobkovoye, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans commission of Russia’s Civic Chamber, said.

"In the Stepnogorsk direction of the Zaporozhye front, the Russian army is advancing from Lobkovoye to Kamenskoye. We liberated over four square kilometers in the suburbs of Kamenskoye. Our guys are holding the initiative, and the advance continues," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on April 3 that decisive actions of the Battlegroup Dnepr resulted in the liberation of the Lobkovoye settlement of the Zaporozhye Region.