Russian forces strike Ukrainian military airfield, weapons depots over past day

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian forces struck a Ukrainian military airfield, missile and artillery depots over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck infrastructure facilities of a military airfield, missile and artillery armament warehouses, ammunition and military hardware depots and massed manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army and foreign mercenaries in 144 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 105 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 105 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Belgorod direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Prokhody, Turya, Krasnopolye, Ugroyedy and Miropolskoye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 105 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, two motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 250 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Dvurechanskoye in the Kharkov Region, Yampol and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 250 personnel, three motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 330 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 330 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored fighting vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Zarya, Kleban-Byk, Grigorovka and Tarasovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 330 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 23 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 430 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 430 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses among manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kotlino, Udachnoye, Yelizavetovka, Petrovskogo, Kotlyarovka, Novosergeyevka and Bogdanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 430 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 170 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a French-made self-propelled artillery system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept moving deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Poddubnoye, Bogatyr, Shevchenko and Otradnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 170 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, eight motor vehicles and two field artillery guns, including a French-made 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 90 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 90 Ukrainian troops and three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novopavlovka, Blagoveshchenskoye and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 90 [Ukrainian] military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, an artillery gun, two electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot were destroyed," it said.

Russian air defenses down 200 Ukrainian UAVs, nine JDAM smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 200 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and nine JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down nine JDAM guided aerial bombs and a rocket of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture and 200 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 660 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 50,812 unmanned aerial vehicles, 601 surface-to-air missile systems, 22,752 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,534 multiple rocket launchers, 23,434 field artillery guns and mortars and 33,876 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.