Communication with Trump team shows US understands need for dialogue — Lavrov

ALMATY, April 11. /TASS/. Russia’s communication with US President Donald Trump’s team has demonstrated that US administration officials recognize the necessity for dialogue with Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

"We will remain firmly focused on our national interests. Our communication with the Trump team, particularly the Riyadh meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, has made it clear there is a strong understanding of the need for dialogue, with both parties committed to their national priorities," Lavrov said following a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Foreign Ministers in the Kazakh city of Almaty. "Such an approach is feasible," he added.

Lavrov noted that there are "many individuals" among both US Democrats and Republicans, "who don’t want the determination of President Trump and his team to normalize relations and resume dialogue on all issues, regardless of differences, to prevail."

"China and the US are now entering a critical period of confrontation with regard to the tariffs, but it’s not the sole issue.

Problems relating to the status of Taiwan persist because even though the West officially recognizes Taiwan as part of one China, it still raises concerns and asserts that the status quo must not be altered," the top Russian diplomat emphasized. "However, the status quo is not about one China. <...> They believe that the status quo implies Taiwan’s ‘sovereignty.’ Moreover, there are also disputes in the South China Sea. No surprise that Washington and NATO have labeled China as the largest systemic challenge after the removal of the ‘Russian threat,’" Lavrov specified.

According to him, however, Washington and Beijing have never severed communication.