Number of cybercrimes in Russia down 40% after new measures — ministry

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Measures to combat cyber fraud introduced in Russia in 2025 have made it possible to reduce the number of such crimes by 40%, State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Digital Development Ivan Lebedev told the State Duma.

"With regard to the first legislative initiative, ‘Cyberbez 1.0,’ we already have confirmed statistics showing that the number of such crimes has fallen by 40%," he said.

In March, Lebedev noted that around 677,000 crimes related to telephone and online fraud are committed annually in Russia, and that their growth since 2022 had exceeded 35%.

In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law aimed at protecting Russians from telephone and online fraud. The document provides for the creation of a special state information system, measures to curb unsolicited marketing calls, the option of a self-imposed ban on obtaining SIM cards without personal presence, as well as a number of requirements for banks. A subsequent set of measures is currently under discussion, and in early December Putin announced a third package of initiatives.