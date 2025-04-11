Unlike Europe, US shows willingness to understand root causes of Ukraine conflict — Lavrov

ALMATY, April 11. /TASS/. Moscow observes that, unlike Europe, the United States is keen to examine the underlying factors of the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

"We can see that, unlike Europe, including Britain, which completely overlooks the root causes of the current situation, the United States is willing to delve into the heart of the issue," he said following a meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Foreign Ministers in the Kazakh city of Almaty.

Lavrov emphasized that US leader Donald Trump had repeatedly made public remarks stating that "incorporating Ukraine into NATO was a mistake that played a crucial role in the current events, even though Moscow had been warning about it for years.".