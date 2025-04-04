ROSTOV-ON-DON, April 4. /TASS/. Holding presidential elections in Ukraine in accordance with the principles of democracy required for this purpose is impossible in the current situation, but their holding is necessary to ensure the legitimacy of further peace agreements with Russia on the settlement of the conflict, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of a Russian Civic Chamber committee, told a TASS correspondent.

Ukraine’s Strana news outlet reported on April 1, citing sources close to the office of Vladimir Zelensky, that Kiev had begun preparations for the presidential election in Ukraine, which could take place as early as August. According to the current law, parliamentary and presidential elections should be announced within a month after the lifting of martial law. However, the country's leadership intends to postpone the elections under the pretext that it now needs more time to prepare them.

"We must realize that there is no freedom there, any so-called elections that will be offered to the people will be like this: whoever wins, the ordinary people will lose. But it is necessary to at least somehow legalize the power that still has control over these territories and, accordingly, will be conditionally accepted for negotiations, signing a peace agreement and delimitation," Rogov said.

Parliamentary and presidential elections are not held in Ukraine due to martial law. Zelensky's powers officially expired last May 20, but he is doing everything he can to stay in power, including trying to eliminate potential political opponents and delay a peace settlement.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out, Zelensky's legitimacy has expired, so it is important to understand who to deal with in Kiev in order to achieve the signing of legally binding documents. The Russian leader explained that the current Ukrainian leadership is now illegitimate, which is fraught with a legal conflict that would devalue any outcome of the negotiations.