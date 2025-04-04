Analyst describes US idea of dividing Russia, China as ‘deeply flawed’

WASHINGTON, April 4. /TASS/. The United States’ idea of dividing Russia and China is deeply flawed as Moscow and Beijing will continue to boost cooperation regardless of US President Donald Trump’s plans, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius writes.

"Behind President Donald Trump’s shake-up of the global military and economic order is a big but deeply flawed idea: he appears convinced that a newly powerful United States can pull Russia away from China — and become the power broker between Moscow and Beijing," he points out, adding that "the bigger danger might lie in Trump’s policies toward Russia and China."

The Washington Post columnist also believes that hopes of rapprochement with Russia and Russia drifting away from China "might be illusory." Meanwhile, the United States "might severely damage its alliances in Europe and Asia as nations there doubt America’s willingness to deter Russian and Chinese power," Ignatius notes.