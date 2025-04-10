New round of Russia-US talks in Istanbul wraps up, Foreign Ministry confirms

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The second round of Russia-US consultations in Istanbul has concluded, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"Another round of consultations in Istanbul has come to an end," the diplomat said.

Russia’s delegation was once again led by Moscow’s Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev, while Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter headed the US delegation.

The previous round of consultations took place in Istanbul on February 27.