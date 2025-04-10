West is trying to pave way for its agents of influence — Russian legislator

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Western countries that criticize Russia's laws on foreign agents are simultaneously tightening their own legislation to combat foreign interference, thereby paving the way for their own influence operations, according to Vasily Piskarev, the head of the State Duma Commission on the Investigation of Foreign Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs.

"The West is attempting to facilitate its agents of influence while progressively enacting stricter legislation that prohibits nations from defending their sovereignty," Piskarev stated, as reported by the Commission's Telegram channel. "Therefore, we cannot afford to halt our efforts to counter external interference, which Western radical politicians intend to expand and intensify."

He pointed out that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) recently adopted yet another anti-Russian resolution titled Foreign Interference as a Threat to Democratic Security in Europe. "In this resolution, Russia is identified as the primary source of hostile interference. To counter our country, the proposal calls for coordinating the activities of European intelligence services, drawing on NATO's experience, and strengthening legal mechanisms to hold foreign agents accountable," Piskarev explained. He emphasized that European lawmakers intend to rely on the frameworks established by France, Canada, and the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) and Britain’s Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS), which impose stricter standards of accountability than those in Russia.

"At the same time, Russian legislation on foreign agents continues to be labeled as a violation of 'democratic' standards," Piskarev added. He underscored that, given the heightened pressure on Russia, "no proposals to relax control over the activities of foreign agents are acceptable.".