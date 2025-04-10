Russia to fight for right to assets frozen in Europe — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Moscow will not give up its rights to its assets frozen in the West and will not back down on this issue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"Russia will never renounce its rights to its own assets, nor will it stop defending those rights," he said.

Earlier, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that some EU countries had opposed the idea of using Russian assets to support Ukraine. Kallas declined to name those countries.

Peskov noted at a briefing that while the Kremlin is aware of these positions, this does not represent a broader shift in Europe’s overall stance on the issue.

The European Union, Canada, the United States and Japan froze $300 billion worth of Russia's assets after the start of the special military operation. Of these, about $5-6 billion are in the United States, while the majority remain in Europe, including in the international Euroclear platform in Belgium, where $210 billion are stored. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that Russia will respond harshly if money from Russian assets is transferred to Ukraine.