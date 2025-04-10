Referendum on Ukraine’s EU membership kicks off in Hungary

BUDAPEST, April 10. /TASS/. The Hungarian government will begin mailing voting ballots to all residents for the national referendum on Ukraine’s potential accession to the European Union, Gergely Gulyas, head of the office of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, informed journalists.

He presented a bulletin previously published in the media, which contains a single yes-or-no question: "Do you support Ukraine becoming an EU member?"

The ballot is printed on special, fraud-resistant paper. The voting will run until the end of May, with the count being conducted under strict oversight. "The results will be notarized," Gulyas clarified.

He reiterated that the Hungarian government opposes Ukraine’s rapid accession to the European Union, a stance pushed by EU leadership. According to him, fast-tracking Ukraine’s membership could severely damage the European economy, especially in sectors like agriculture.

"Ukraine’s EU membership should be based on its merits, not political motives, and must meet the necessary conditions for accession," the Hungarian minister emphasized.

Gulyas added that Budapest will rely on the referendum results during consultations with Brussels. "It is crucial for Hungary’s voice on this matter to be heard," the government official said.