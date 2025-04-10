Dodik says Europe as it is has no future

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Europe as it is has almost nothing, has lost its values and has no future, Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said in an interview with TASS.

"With this European elite, it is hard to be saved at all, but it is obvious that Europe has almost nothing," he said, when asked whether Europe is set for decline and how Europeans can save themselves from it.

"And after all, Europe, which liked to promote the notion of European values, has lost those values. If it acts as we just said it does, if it is willing to obstruct democracy, if it is willing to rig elections, if it is willing to abuse justice, willing to send us a foreigner whom nobody appointed and stand behind him, then this Europe has no future," Dodik went on to say.

The president also said Europe has no leader, and the heads of individual countries struggle to run their countries.

"No one has put themselves forward as the supreme leader in this situation," he continued. "It is expected that the new German chancellor could be the new leader, but Germany itself has a lot of problems and would have a hard time dealing solely with European issues."

According to the president, Europe lacks any raw materials for its industry.

"It is obvious that it has lost its competitiveness," he said. "If competitiveness is lost, innovation is also lost. Europe is no longer an innovation center for industry and technology in general.".