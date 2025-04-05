Trump confident that big business representatives are not worried about duties

WASHINGTON, April 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that big business representatives are not worried about import duties imposed by his administration.

"Big business is not worried about the Tariffs, because they know they are here to stay, but they are focused on the big beautiful deal, which will supercharge our Economy. Very important. Going on right now!!!" he wrote on Truth Social.

On April 2, Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on imports from 185 countries and territories. Universal tariffs of 10% will come into effect on April 5, individual ones - on April 9. In addition, the US administration introduced tariffs of 25% on all imported cars from April 3. Trump declared a state of emergency in the country due to the economic situation.