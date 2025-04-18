Russian stock market indices rising on Good Friday — market data

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Good Friday with the upward trend of indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index added 0.26% to 2,872.77 points. The RTS Index edged up by 1.35% to 1,115.38 points. The yuan rate moved downward by 2.25 kopecks to 11.039 rubles.

"The market is in expectation of the decision on the key rate that will be made next Friday. The regulator will keep the key rate at 21% with high probability but may soften the signal to a neutral one," Maxim Fedosov from the Pervaya Management Company said.

Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,800 - 2,900 points on Monday.