Russian air defense systems shot down seven JDAM aerial bombs, 208 UAVs

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down seven JDAM guided aerial bombs and five HIMARS projectiles, 208 UAVs in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Air defense systems shot down seven JDAM guided aerial bombs and five HIMARS multiple launch rockets made in the United States, as well as 208 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

At the same time, Russian military has destroyed the infrastructure of a Ukrainian military airfield, missile, and artillery ammunition depots, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces’ troop groups have destroyed the infrastructure of a military airfield, missile and artillery ammunition depots, an unmanned aerial vehicle assembly plant, as well as concentrations of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and equipment and foreign mercenaries in 147 districts," the ministry said.