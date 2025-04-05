New US duties may cost France more than 0.5% of GDP — PM

PARIS, April 6. /TASS/. Duties introduced by US President Donald Trump may cost the French economy more than 0.5% of GDP, France’s Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper.

"The policy of President Donald Trump will cost France more than 0.5% of GDP," Bayrou said.

The dramatic increase of tariffs made by the US President threatens by job cuts, "economic slowdown and termination of investments," the prime minister said. "Destabilizing actions of the US will weaken the global economy for long," he stressed.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories. Universal tariffs at the rate of 10% will come into force on April 5. Individual ones will be in effect from April 9. Tariffs on imports from France will amount to 20%.