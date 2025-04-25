Five people killed in small plane crash in Thailand

BANGKOK, April 25. /TASS/. Five people were killed and one injured when a small plane crashed into the water in Thailand, near the resort town of Cha-am in the Phetchaburi province, 160 km south of Bangkok, Thai PBS reported.

The incident occurred at 8 a.m. local time (1 a.m. GMT). A video published by the Matichon newspaper shows the aircraft spiraling into the water near the shoreline.

According to Thai PBS, the aircraft - a DHC6-400 Twin Otter - belonged to the Royal Thai Police and was being used for parachute training.

Thai aviation authorities and police are investigating the cause of the crash.