Russia finds growth in drug trafficking-related crimes worrisome — Shoigu

In 2024, law enforcement agencies documented 193,000 crimes linked to drug trafficking

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia remains cautious about the drug crime situation, yet authorities are committed to intensifying their efforts to combat this growing threat, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu told TASS in an interview.

"The situation in the realm of drug-related crime remains tense," Shoigu acknowledged. "Currently, approximately 443,000 individuals are registered as drug addicts, including 4,000 minors. In 2024, law enforcement agencies documented 193,000 crimes linked to drug trafficking - an increase of 3.7% compared to the previous year. Crimes related to drug sales rose by 7%, totaling 135,000 incidents."

He emphasized that the rise in investigations involving organized groups is a cause for concern. "The increase in crimes committed by conspiratorial groups amounted to 35,100, up 8%, while organized gangs and rings were responsible for 14,800 offenses, representing a 14.7% rise," Shoigu explained.

Shoigu also highlighted the growing role of information and telecommunication technologies and the Internet in drug distribution. "Last year, such cyber-enabled drug crimes increased by 13.6%, reaching 118,200 cases," he noted.

The impact of international sanctions has also influenced the drug situation. "Under the current sanctions regime, drug trafficking from Central Asian countries has become a primary focus for criminal enterprises. Additionally, there is a steady expansion in the production of synthetic drugs. The use of digital technologies for distribution continues to grow, and last year, these offenses increased by 13.6%," Shoigu stated.

 

Positive trends

 

Despite these challenges, Shoigu pointed to positive developments. "We have observed a 9.3% increase in the detection of organized drug crimes. The number of confiscated drug laboratories has risen by 20%. Overall, 42.4 tons of drugs has been seized - an increase of 1.5 times from previous figures." He also highlighted a significant step forward: the decision at the July 2024 SCO summit in Astana to establish a specialized Anti-Drug Center in Dushanbe, which is expected to become an independent body within the organization.

Russia continues to prioritize efforts to counter drug trafficking, enhance inter-agency coordination, and improve drug treatment systems, underscoring the unflagging attention of the Security Council to this critical issue.

