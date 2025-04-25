Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian stock indices market showed growth at the beginning of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index grew by 0.8% to 2,968.06 points, the RTS index also grew by 0.8%, to 1,128.47 points. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate fell by 2.65 kopecks compared to the closing level of the previous trades and amounted to 11.3275 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index slightly accelerated its growth and was at 2,969.29 points (+0.84%), the RTS index was 1,128.94 points (+0.84%).

Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate switched to growth and reached 11.363 rubles (+0.95 kopecks).

The MOEX index with an additional code (IMOEX2) at the opening of the morning trading session grew by 0.2% and was at 2,950.32 points, as of 07:00 a.m. Moscow time.

Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in dollars and euros since June 13, 2024 due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading.