ROSTOV-ON-DON, April 4. /TASS/. The residents of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region, who refused to be evacuated to the territory controlled by Kiev, are awaiting liberation by Russian troops, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans commission of Russia’s Civic Chamber, said.

"There are constant arrivals in Gulyai-Pole, and the "blooming" of both our [UAVs] Geraniums, FPV drones, and FABs directly on the enemy's military infrastructure. In fact, they are being buried there, but it is done as carefully as possible, because there is still a fairly large number of civilians in the city, who does not want to move to the territory controlled by the Zelensky regime under any pretext, waiting for the arrival of the Russians," he told TASS at the site of the Integration 2025 forum held in Rostov-on-Don.

Rogov added that a similar situation has developed in the city of Zaporozhye, whose residents also expect the liberation of the city by Russian troops. "The situation is the same in Zaporozhye. The city of Zaporozhye is waiting," the expert concluded.

The Integration 2025 Forum, dedicated to the development of Donbass and Novorossiya, is being held in Rostov-on-Don for a second time and gathers representatives of the federal ministries and departments, as well as authorities from seven Russian regions.

TASS is its general information partner.