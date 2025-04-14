Russia’s coal production to rise 20.8% to 530.1 mln tons by 2030 under target scenario

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Under the target scenario outlined in the Russian government’s newly approved energy strategy through 2050, coal production in Russia is projected to increase by 20.8% to 530.1 mln tons by 2030, while coal exports are expected to grow by 25% to 266.7 mln tons.

Actual production in 2023 amounted to 438.7 mln tons. By 2036, output is expected to grow by 12.3% to 595.2 mln tons, and by another 11.2% by 2050, reaching 662 mln tons.

In 2023, Russia exported 212.5 mln tons of coal. By 2030, exports are projected to rise by 25.5% to 266.7 mln tons. By 2036, the figure is expected to reach 320.2 mln tons, and by 2050 - 350.1 mln tons.

According to the energy strategy, the share of open-pit mining in total coal production will increase from 77.7% in 2023 to between 82% and 85% by 2050.

The share of coal output from Eastern Siberia and the Russian Far East will grow from 38.8% in 2023 to 42-44% by 2036 and further to 46-50% by 2050.