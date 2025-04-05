French president, British PM discuss US tariffs, situation in Ukraine

PARIS, April 5. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have held a phone call, discussing ways to respond to Washington’s new tariffs, and the situation in Ukraine.

"As the global economy feels the impact of the tariffs imposed by the United States, we reaffirmed our determination to closely coordinate our positions in the ongoing discussions with President Donald Trump. A trade war is in no one’s interest," Macron wrote on the X social media platform following the call.

According to the French president, the parties also discussed support for Ukraine. "We continue our discussions on long-term support for the Ukrainian people: first, for their army, which is—and will remain—their first line of defence; and second, on a possible reassurance force, deployed behind the line of contact," he specified.