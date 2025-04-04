GENICHESK, April 4 /TASS/. The Dnepr group of Russian forces has shot down a Ukrainian Baba Yaga hexacopter carrying mines camouflaged with dry grass in the Gornostayevka settlement in the Kherson Region, a source in law enforcement told TASS.

"A Baba Yaga was shot down yesterday on the banks of the Dnieper River in Gornostayevka. During the inspection, sappers found 36 self-made pressure mines in one of the two compartments, each of which was carefully camouflaged with dry grass. However, the second compartment turned out to be empty, and some of the mines that had already been dropped were found nearby," the source said.

He said that a metal detector is a reliable tool for detecting such mines. In its absence, residents are advised to walk along clearly lit paths and cleared trails and roads.

At the end of March, military expert Vitaly Kiselyov told TASS that the Ukrainian army began to use en masse antipersonnel petal mines covered in grass at the front to stop the advance of Russian troops.