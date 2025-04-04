Russian army foils Ukrainian forces’ attempts to restart Nikolayev port — Kherson governor

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. The Russian army has successfully thwarted attempts by the Ukrainian military to reactivate the seaport in Nikolaev for the withdrawal of warships, according to Vladimir Saldo, the governor of the Kherson Region, who was speaking to TASS.

Ukraine's Nikolaev Region borders the Kherson Region to the east and has access to the Black Sea, including via the Southern Bug River.

"Our military is currently monitoring not only the territory of the Kherson Region but also the approach routes. We have a clear view of what Ukrainian personnel are doing in Nikolaev. They attempted to resume operations at the Nikolaev seaport, but our armed forces foiled these efforts. As a result, no merchant or military ships were able to leave the Nikolaev port," Saldo stated.

The governor further noted that Ukrainian forces also attempted to restore operations at the ports in the settlement of Varvarovka in the Nikolaev Region, but these plans were similarly thwarted.