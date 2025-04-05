Russian gas supplies may resume in coming years, says German official

BERLIN, April 5. /TASS/. Mario Voigt, prime minister of the German state of Thuringia, believes that Russian gas supplies to Germany may resume in the coming years.

"It’s possible," he told the Berliner Zeitung newspaper in response to a question. However, Voigt pointed out that resuming gas imports required an end to the conflict in Ukraine. He called for making "serious diplomatic efforts" to that end.

The official also highlighted the need for Berlin to pursue a policy aimed at protecting Germany’s interests.

Michael Kretschmer, prime minister of the German state of Saxony, earlier called for easing sanctions on Russia.